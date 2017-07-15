Dem Rep Green: There’s ‘Probable Cause’ to Have Grand Jury Investigate Jared Kushner

Saturday, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that “probable cause clearly exists” to have a grand jury investigate President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for his meeting a Russian lawyer along with Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort.

Green told host Joy Reid, “With reference to Mr. Kushner and this meeting that took place, there is one significant fact that we have to address, and that is, there is enough probable cause here for a grand jury to investigate. If the special counsel is doing his job, either he will have agents talking to Mr. Kushner or he will have a grand jury looking into this. There is probable cause for a grand jury to look into it and any prosecutor who says there is not probable cause is an outlier or outright liar because the probable cause clearly exists.”

