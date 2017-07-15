SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Howard Dean: Republicans Are ‘Morally Bankrupt,’ ‘Don’t Give a Damn About Their Constituents’

by Trent Baker15 Jul 20170

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said while the GOP’s revised health care bill that the Republican Party has become a “morally bankrupt” institution that does not care about its constituents.

“I think that the Republican Party has become a bankrupt institution,” Dean told host Joy Reid. “They’re not speaking up for the country. They’re speaking up for themselves.”

He added, “I find the Republican Party to be morally bankrupt. They don’t give a damn about their constituents, they just care about their donors. They certainly don’t give a damn about the integrity of elections.”

