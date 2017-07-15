Howard Dean: Republicans Are ‘Morally Bankrupt,’ ‘Don’t Give a Damn About Their Constituents’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said while the GOP’s revised health care bill that the Republican Party has become a “morally bankrupt” institution that does not care about its constituents.

advertisement

“I think that the Republican Party has become a bankrupt institution,” Dean told host Joy Reid. “They’re not speaking up for the country. They’re speaking up for themselves.”

He added, “I find the Republican Party to be morally bankrupt. They don’t give a damn about their constituents, they just care about their donors. They certainly don’t give a damn about the integrity of elections.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent