Judge Jeanine: Dems Are ‘Freaked Out’ We Elected a President Who Calls It the Way He Sees It

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro compared the Democrats to Chicken Little for constantly thinking the Russians are out to get the United States of America.

advertisement

Pirro said the Democrats’ Russia “hysteria” stems from their “hatred” and “intolerance” for President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats in this country are so freaked out we elected a president who calls it the way he sees it and not the way the so-called mainstream media and political establishment on both sides of the aisle do that they wake up hysterical every day yelling, ‘The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming! There is collusion everywhere! America is under attack! Our way of life is coming to an end and Chicken Little and the sky are falling!'” Pirro said.

“This hysteria has nothing to do with Russia and everything to do with Donald Trump; their hatred, their intolerance, their venom for him,” she continued. “If it doesn’t stop, the Democrats, and the Democrats alone, will be responsible for the demise of a workable and effective government for the people. We simply cannot go four more years with Russia, Russia, Russia, gotcha, gotcha, gotcha!”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent