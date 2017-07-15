TIME’s Scherer: Obamacare Is ‘Broken’ – Individual Market ‘Already Collapsing in a Lot of States’

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” TIME Magazine Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer stated that without a bill to fix Obamacare, the individual market will collapse, which it is already doing in many states.

Scherer said that while Obamacare is more popular than the GOP’s replacement, the ACA is “not settled law in that it’s broken. I mean, there is going to have to come a point in the coming months or years where they pass another bill to fix it. Otherwise, the individual market is basically going to collapse. It’s already collapsing in a lot of states. And so, that will give bargaining power to both sides to actually force some change. We don’t know where that’s going to go. And I think Republicans know that if they miss this chance, they’re going to sit down at the table with Democrats, and they’re going to be at an enormous disadvantage, because at that point, Democrats will have the upper hand and they’ll say, you know, you’re going to do it our way this time.”

