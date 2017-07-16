Caitlyn Jenner Mulling US Senate Run — We Can Change the Perception of the GOP, Make It the Party of Equality

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

advertisement

Jenner told New York AM 970 radio “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that he has considered running for a seat in California and wants to help the Republican Party “do a much better job” with LGBT issues.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner said.

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” he added. “Over the next six months or so I have got to find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside?… Or are you better off from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner also said he wants to change the Republican Party’s perception.

“The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money. I would hope in the next generation … that we can change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality,” he explained.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent