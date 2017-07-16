Dershowitz on Trump Jr Meeting: ‘A Candidate Has the Right to Get Information From Whatever Source’

. @AlanDersh : "A candidate has the right to get information from whatever source the information comes." pic.twitter.com/YQPDSsrwHL

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz defended President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., for meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya to do opposition research.

According to Dershowitz, there is nothing wrong with a candidate getting information on his opponent from any type of source.

“If it were to be prosecuted, the First Amendment would trump. A candidate has the right to get information from whatever source the information comes,” he argued.

Dershowitz also pointed out, “If the material was obtained unlawfully, you prosecute, if you can, the people who obtain the material. But there is a First Amendment right of a candidate to use information. You can’t include information under the campaign finance law. That would be unconstitutional.”

