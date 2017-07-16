GOP Sen Collins: Eight to Ten Republican Senators ‘Have Serious Concerns’ About Health Care Bill

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), said eight to ten Republican senators “have serious concerns” about the current Republican health care bill being promoted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Collins said, “There are about eight to 10 Republican senators who have serious concerns about this bill. I don’t know whether it will pass, but I do know this, we should not be making fundamental changes in a vital safety net program that’s been on the books for 50 years – the Medicaid program – without having a single hearing to evaluate what the consequences are going to be.”

