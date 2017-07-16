Hume on Trump-Russia Investigation: ‘There’s No End in Sight for This Firestorm’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” network senior political commentator Brit Hume said the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Russian attorney had “very serious” political consequences.

Hume said, “The revelations are damaging in one particular sense, which is it means that there’s no end in sight for this firestorm. And once you have, as Julie was explaining and you were pointing out, all these people getting lawyers and preparing to testify and all the rest of it, the burden on the White House is enormous. There was already a burden on this White House to fight these allegations. Whether they add up to anything illegal is a separate matter from what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the political consequence of this, which is very serious because it means that this is the atmosphere in which this administration and this White House is going to have to operate going forward.

He added, “And then it begins to matter, Chris, about how well staff the White House is, how will staff the administration is, and all the rest of it. An administration and White House can become paralyzed by this kind of thing. And that — that among other things is one of the dangers faced here. The explanation the president gave just isn’t sufficient.”

