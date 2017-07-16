SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Phil Donahue: Trump Era ‘Darkest Political Moment in American History’

by Pam Key16 Jul 20170

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former talk show host Phil Donahue said President Donald Trump’s presidency  was “the darkest political moment in American history.”

Discussing Trump’s popularity among Republicans, Donahue said, “He can shoot a gun down Fifth Avenue, right? All of a sudden we got a crotch-grabber for a President.This is the darkest political moment in American history. Who’s going to argue that?”

