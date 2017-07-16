Phil Donahue: Trump Era ‘Darkest Political Moment in American History’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former talk show host Phil Donahue said President Donald Trump’s presidency was “the darkest political moment in American history.”

advertisement

Discussing Trump’s popularity among Republicans, Donahue said, “He can shoot a gun down Fifth Avenue, right? All of a sudden we got a crotch-grabber for a President.This is the darkest political moment in American history. Who’s going to argue that?”

(h/t TheHill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

