Rand Paul: I Don’t Think McConnell Has the Votes to Pass Health Care Bill

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he did not think Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had the votes to pass the Senate Republicans health care bill.

Paul said, “I don’t think right now he does. The real problem we have is we won four elections on repealing Obamacare, but this bill keeps most of the Obamacare taxes, keeps most of the regulations, keeps most of the subsidies. And creates something that Republicans have never been for, and that’s a giant insurance bailout Superfund.”

He added, “What I’ve suggested to the president … if this comes to an impasse, I think if the president jumps into the fray and says ‘Look guys, you promised to repeal it, let’s just repeal what we can agree to and then we can continue to try to fix, replace or whatever has to happen afterwards.'”

(h/t The Hill)

