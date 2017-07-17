CNN’s Angela Rye Refuses to Say Trump Is Her President

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” political commentator for the network Angela Rye refused to say that President Donald Trump was her president, instead referring to him as “your president” several times.

When former Republican congressman Jack Kingston brought up the DNC, Rye said, “Right now we are talking about your president. That is the problem.”

As the segment came to an end, Rye said, “He went into a press conference during the summer asking Russia to find the other 30,000 emails. There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic. Let’s at least acknowledge that.”

Kingston interjected, “Your president, too, Angela. Your president, too,”

Rye shot back, “He’s your president.”

Anchor John Berman said, “the president of the United States.”

