GOP Rep Duffy: End the Filibuster — We’re Not Accomplishing Trump’s Agenda ‘Because of Stupid Senate Rules’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) blamed the U.S. Senate filibuster rule for preventing President Donald Trump’s agenda from being passed into law.

Duffy argued the Democrats will end the filibuster when they regain control of the Senate and that the GOP has a mandate from the American people to pass Trump’s agenda since the passage of Obamacare in 2010.

“Get rid of the filibuster rule,” Duffy explained. “You only need 51 votes. Get rid of it.”

“Democrats are going to do it anyway when they have the majority,” he added. “They’re going to get rid of it when they have the majority. We might as well do it now and accomplish this agenda. We’ve won thousands of seats Obamacare and the American people want us to accomplish this agenda, and we’re not getting it done because of stupid Senate rules.”

