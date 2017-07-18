SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Limbaugh on Obamacare Repeal Failure: ‘Three Female Leftists’ in GOP Caucus Are Running the Senate, Not McConnell

by Jeff Poor18 Jul 20170

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh ripped Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) for stalling efforts in the GOP-controlled Senate to repeal Obamacare.

By losing those three votes, a repeal is effort is out of reach for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and that according to Limbaugh showed McConnell was not in charge of the U.S. Senate. Instead, he said it was controlled by “three female leftists.”

“Now we find out the Republican caucus in the Senate is infected with essentially leftist members,” Limbaugh said. “Collins, Murkowski, Capito – these three female leftists in the Republican caucus are running the Senate, not Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell is not running the Senate. These three women are running the Senate. The conservative Republicans in the Senate are not running the Senate. Three liberal women who call themselves Republicans are running the Senate.”

