SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Michael Vick: Kaepernick Needs to Ditch the Afro — ‘Just Try to Be Presentable’

by Trent Baker18 Jul 20170

During a guest appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself” Monday, former NFL star quarterback Michael Vick proposed Colin Kaepernick should get a haircut and make himself more “presentable” if he wants a job in the NFL.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick suggested. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way. Just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy.”

“Perception and image is everything,” he added.

Later in the appearance, Vick said the 29-year-old quarterback remains unsigned because of his play on the field — not his national anthem protest.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x