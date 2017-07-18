Michael Vick: Kaepernick Needs to Ditch the Afro — ‘Just Try to Be Presentable’

"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP

During a guest appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself” Monday, former NFL star quarterback Michael Vick proposed Colin Kaepernick should get a haircut and make himself more “presentable” if he wants a job in the NFL.

advertisement

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick suggested. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way. Just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy.”

“Perception and image is everything,” he added.

Later in the appearance, Vick said the 29-year-old quarterback remains unsigned because of his play on the field — not his national anthem protest.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent