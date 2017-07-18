SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump on Obamacare Repeal: In 2018, ‘We Have to Get More Republicans Elected Because We Have to Get It Done’

by Pam Key18 Jul 20170

Tuesday at the White House while commenting on the Republicans in Congress failing to pass a repeal and replacement for Obamacare, President Donald Trump set the focus on the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump said “So the way I look at is in 18 when they have to get some more people elected. We have to go out we have to get more people elected that are Republicans. And we have to probably pull those people, those few people had voted against it. I don’t know, and they will have to explain to you why they did. I am sure they had a very fine reasons. But we have to get more Republicans elected because we have to get it done.”

