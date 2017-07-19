ESPN’s Le Batard: Kaepernick a ‘Victim of Cowardice’

Wednesday on ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show,” host Dan Le Batard suggested the reason free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still without a job in the NFL is not that he has been blackballed, but rather because he is a “victim of cowardice.”

“I don’t think anyone has ever heard me say that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed,” Le Batard stated. “I don’t believe that he is a victim of blackballing. I believe that he is a victim of cowardice. I don’t believe it’s actual teams one by one getting together and saying to themselves, ‘Keep this guy out,’ because of the things that he believes. I think it’s is a smaller cowardice than that.”

“I think what’s happening here is his value is not worth what [owners] believe to be the headache and everyone’s afraid of the headache, and that is cowardice,” he added.

Le Batard went on to call New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership cowards for not signing the 29-year-old quarterback.

