Fmr DNI Clapper: ‘In a Way,’ Trump Is Helping Russia Become Great Again

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” James Clapper, who served as the Director of National Intelligence under President Obama, stated that “in a way,” President Trump is helping Russia become great again and cited his concerns about Syria and Ukraine.

Anchor Chris Matthews asked Clapper, “Do you think our president is helping Russia be great again?”

Clapper answered by saying, “Yeah, in a way, I guess he is. Particularly, if — as Putin gets his way in Syria, and if nothing is done to push back on the Russians in Ukraine, yes.”

