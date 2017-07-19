GOP Sen Alexander: I Don’t Think There Are 40 Votes for Repealing Obamacare Now and Replacing Later

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) stated that he doesn’t think there are 40 votes for repeal Obamacare now and doing a replacement later.

Alexander said, “[I]t’s obvious to me, number one, that the president favors repeal and replace. Of course, we can’t repeal it all. We’re repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with parts we think will improve it, and that’s the main thing he favors. He wants us to get to yes.”

He added, “I favor that too. I don’t think there are 40 votes to repeal and say to the American people, well, trust us to come up with something in the next couple of years.”

