Krauthammer: Holding Obamacare Vote Next Week ‘Suicidal’ – ‘Just Walk Away’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that going ahead with a vote on Obamacare repeal next week would be suicide, and Republicans should move on to tax reform.

Krauthammer said, “I think the chances of a resurrection here are rather small. If it succeeded, it would be the most spectacular since Lazarus. And I’m not sure that these people have divine powers.”

He added, “I think the best thing to do now, ironically, is to walk away. I think it’s going to be suicidal to go ahead with the vote next week. It’s going to be a repudiation. It’s going to be a vote to proceed, meaning that the Republicans who vote against it, and there will be enough, I think, to shoot it down, are saying, we’re done with this. Well, you don’t have to have it officially on the record. Just walk away, and go immediately to something, perhaps even radical on tax reform.”

