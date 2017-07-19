Manchin: Repealing Obamacare Now and Replacing It Later Is ‘Cruel and Inhumane Treatment’

On Wednesday’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued that repealing Obamacare now and replacing it later is “cruel” and isn’t humane.

Manchin said that he has to “respectfully disagree” with repeal now and replace later. He added that repeal now, replace later is “cruel and inhumane treatment, allowing someone to dangle for two years. … Things have changed. The bottom line, this is intricate, people’s lives are at stake here. We think that we can help fix it. I’ve been meeting with different people on both sides in a moderate group. We’re not going to get the far left or the far right, Katy.”

