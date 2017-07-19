MSNBC’s Joy Reid: GOP’s Collins, Murkowski, Capito Leading a ‘Resistance’ to Donald Trump

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” network host Joy Reid said Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) stalled efforts in the Senate to repeal Obamacare because they are “leading kind of the resistance” to President Donald Trump.

Reid said, “When it comes to politics I think it’s such a man’s world for so long—it’s so much of politics driven by men telling women what’s best for them. And that has not caught up to the 21st century in a lot of ways. I think the most glaring spectacle we have seen is this 13 member, all male, all white commission deciding what’s best for health care, including women’s health care.”

She continued, “These three Republican women are saying no. And these three Republican women are leading kind of the resistance to the bill, even within the GOP. I honestly have to say that, Nicolle, on the trail last year covering the campaign I noticed among white women, in particular, there was not a drive a see a woman in the White House for its own sake. But after the election, suddenly women are saying, wait a minute. We are being taken advantage of. And women are stepping up a little bit as well.”

