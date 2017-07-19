Rand Paul: Voting for a Clean Obamacare Repeal a ‘Victory’

Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said it was a “victory” that Senate Republicans were going to vote on a “clean” bill to repeal Obamacare.

Paul said,”What I’m calling a victory is not the defeat of the plan, what I’m calling a victory is that we will get to vote on a clean repeal. I’ve been advocating that we repeal Obamacare — all of it — and we’re at least going to get a vote on a partial repeal and that is a victory.”

He continued,”I wasn’t in favor of an insurance company bail out. The previous bill had about $180 billion dollars to give to insurance companies. Insurance companies have gotten rich on Obamacare. They used to make $6 billion a year in profit. They’re now up to $15 billion a year in profit. We shouldn’t be giving any taxpayer money to insurance companies, so I objected to that, but I’m actually in favor of and will vote to go to the clean repeal that’s being proposed now.”

