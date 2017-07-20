Elizabeth Warren: ‘I’d Be Very Glad for Jeff Sessions to Quit’

In an interview Thursday on MSNBC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s remarks calling into question his Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from any investigation pertaining to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Warren did not fault Sessions for doing so and questioned Trump’s remarks, but insisted she would still welcome a decision by Sessions to step down from his post.

“I’d be very glad for Jeff Sessions to quit and get someone else in as attorney general of the United States,” she said. “I believe firmly Jeff Sessions should not be the number-one lawmaker in America. He is right now the one who is responsible for enforcing our laws, and his views on many of those laws, I think, head us in the wrong direction — on civil rights, on drugs, on private prisons. There are many reasons for Jeff Sessions not to be attorney general.”

