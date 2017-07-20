ESPN’s Kornheiser: OJ Will Become Most ‘Consumed’ Celeb — Could See Him Getting Reality Show

Thursday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” co-host Tony Kornheiser reacted to NFL Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson being granted parole after spending nearly nine years in prison for his part in a 2007 armed robbery.

advertisement

Kornheiser said Simpson, who is eligible to get out of prison October 1, could become the most “consumed” celebrity because a network could offer him a reality show role.

“I can see him being the subject of his own reality show,” Kornheiser stated. “I can see a network going out there and saying, ‘Let’s just follow you around.’ And I can see him, he’s probably, if not addicted to fame, he’s lived in so much fame for so much of his life saying, ‘This is my justification, and I will be on something like this.’ And I see him becoming the most — popular is the wrong word, but the most known…”

Guest co-host Pablo Torre interrupted, “The most consumed.”

“Yes,” Kornheiser agreed.

“We consume him,” Torre added. “We can do nothing else but consume him.”

Kornheiser then said seeing Simpson becoming a spotlight would make him “feel filthy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent