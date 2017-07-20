Krauthammer: Sessions’ Tenure as AG Is Limited, ‘It’s Only a Matter of Time’ Before He Leaves

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that it’s a matter of time before Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves office and President Trump’s criticism of Sessions limits Sessions’ tenure.

Krauthammer said, “Well, there’s a reason that presidents generally don’t do that, leaders of any kind don’t do that. Because every time you look at Jeff Sessions now, in the back of your head, you’re going to be looking at that guy and saying, he’s just been attacked by his own president, the man who appointed him. And he’s obviously lost the confidence of the president. They’re not going to say it because if you say it, he has to resign. He doesn’t want to resign, but I think this sort of limits his tenure. It’s only a matter of time. You can’t really do this. And it speaks to the fact — look, Trump is clearly unconventional. We knew that coming in, but there’s a reason for the conventions. And that is, you so undercut an underling that he can’t really function effectively, and that’s what’s just happened now.”

