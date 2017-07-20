SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Matthews: Trump’s Love of Parades Is Like Kim Jong-Un and Idi Amin

by Ian Hanchett20 Jul 20170

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews stated that President Trump’s love of parades is like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

Matthews said, “He loves the parades. He wants a — he wants to have a Bastille Day-type parade in DC, I guess on Pennsylvania Avenue. This is his dream. He’s like an 8-year-old. What do we make of that? I want a big parade. You know, this is really like Kim Jong-un too.”

At the end of the segment, he added, “Look out, Idi Amin.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

