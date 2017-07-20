Matthews: Trump’s Love of Parades Is Like Kim Jong-Un and Idi Amin

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews stated that President Trump’s love of parades is like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

advertisement

Matthews said, “He loves the parades. He wants a — he wants to have a Bastille Day-type parade in DC, I guess on Pennsylvania Avenue. This is his dream. He’s like an 8-year-old. What do we make of that? I want a big parade. You know, this is really like Kim Jong-un too.”

At the end of the segment, he added, “Look out, Idi Amin.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett