OJ Simpson Granted Parole After Serving Almost Nine Years on Armed Robbery Charges

OJ Simpson will be released from prison in October. Watch the parole board's final vote #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/CthlCzuC5Z

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in prison for a Las Vegas armed robbery.

Simpson is eligible to out of Lovelock Correctional Facility and on parole as early as October 1.

Four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners questioned the apologetic 70-year-old Thursday about the 2007 botched robbery.

“I’ve come here and spent nine years making no excuses about anything. I am sorry things turned out the way they did,” Simpson told the commissioners.

All four of the members agreed to grant Simpson parole.

Simpson responded with an emotional “thank you” upon hearing the decision.

