OJ Simpson: ‘I’ve Basically Spent a Conflict-Free Life’

by Trent Baker20 Jul 20170

NFL Hall of Fame’s O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after spending nearly nine years in prison for his part in a botched armed robbery in 2007.

During his hearing in front of four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, Simpson claimed he has “basically spent a conflict-free life.”

“I’ve always thought I’ve been pretty good with people,” he explained. “I’ve basically spent a conflict-free life.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

