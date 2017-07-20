Sessions Responds to Trump Remarks: ‘Will Continue Every Single Day to Work Hard to Serve the National Interest’

Thursday at the Department of Justice, Attorney General Jeff Sessions hosted a press conference to announce his department’s efforts to combat cybercrime.

During that news conference, Sessions was asked about a New York Times report in which President Donald Trump had said he would not have appointed Sessions to serve in that post had he known Sessions would have recused himself from any investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

“We in this Department of Justice will continue every single day to work hard to serve the national interest, and we wholeheartedly join in the priorities of President Trump,” Sessions said. “He gave us several directives are serving right now. One is to dismantle Internet transnational criminal organizations. That is what we’re announcing today — the dismantling of the largest dark website in the world, by far. I congratulate our people for that. I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It’s something that goes beyond any thought I would have ever had for myself. We love this job. We love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.

Sessions was then asked how he could effectively serve if he did not have the confidence of the president, to which Sessions said he was serving now.

“We’re serving right now,” he added. “The work we’re doing today is the kind of work we intend to continue. Just last week, we announced the largest health care takedown ever in the United States. We had all the major law enforcement office leaders in my office yesterday to talk about our unified efforts to improve our crime fighting with state and local officials. I’m totally confident that we can continue to run this office in an effective way. But I really would like for you to focus now on the work of the individuals behind me that have helped put this case together so that we celebrate and affirm the work that they have done so that we can learn from it and get even better in the future.”

