Ben Stein: Mueller Is ‘Out to Get’ Trump, Wants to ‘Kill’ His Political Career

Thursday on the Fox Business Network, former Nixon and Ford speechwriter, actor and author Ben Stein said special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to “kill the political career and maybe take away the freedom” of President Donald Trump.

Stein said, “I think he wants Jeff Sessions to resign I think he wants him to be gone, and I think he wants to then fire the special prosecutor. Look, he has got a whole bunch of buzzards and other carrion animals looking over his shoulder. They want to kill him. I mean, Mr. Muller. I’m sure he’s a fine human being in many ways, but he’s got that job because he wants to kill the political career and maybe take away the freedom of President Trump. He’s not there for any other reason. Nobody takes that job then hires 20 or 30 high-level Democrat prosecutors, unless he’s out to get the president. He’s going to get rid of him eventually. He’s going to have to get rid of Sessions. The whole idea of having a special prosecutor this early when there’s no crime, nothing bad has happened.”

He continued, “Muller has behaved in an extremely unprofessional way by having a deck stacked with so many left-wing Democrats and big time Hillary contributors. That is not the way to run an impartial probe. And there shouldn’t be a special prosecutor in the first place.”

He added, “It’s too broad a mandate. It basically gives him a license to hunt and kill — not literally kill, but hunt and kill politically President Trump.”

