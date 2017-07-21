Chris Wallace: ‘There’s a Game of Thrones Quality to This White House’

Friday on the Fox New Channel, while reacting to breaking news of White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigning Friday, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said President Donald Trump’s administration had a “Game of Thrones” quality.

advertisement

Wallace said, “There is a ‘Game of Thrones’ quality to the White House. I mean, you do have various power centers that are colliding with each other, whether it’s Steve Bannon and not so much him anymore, Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, the kind of hard or nationalist group of people like Peter Navarro on trade or Stephen Miller and the speeches, Gary Cohn and Mnuchin who are more globalists when it comes to economic policies.”

“So, to a certain degree, this has been the team the president has wanted, and he’s known there have been divisions among that,” he continued. “And you know, yes, you can talk about wanting to put a more united team in there and more, and I think it’s a good legitimate point, a more populist team. The question though is, can they—in the end, it’s all about policy,and being able to get things through Congress.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN