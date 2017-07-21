Fmr Clinton Campaign Manager Mook: Scaramucci Talking About Letting Trump Be Himself ‘Really Scary’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Political Commentator and former Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook stated that it was “scary” that new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talked about letting President Trump be himself more.

Mook said Scaramucci “needs to not look at himself as somebody who’s performing for the camera, but somebody who’s mobilizing a real communications effort and getting this White House back on message. And part of that, that’s going to be key here, is telling the president no. And what was scary to me today, is that he himself said he was in the White House talking with the president about how he needs to be himself more, they need to let his authentic, true self shine. That’s really scary. Because the problem right now is the president’s true, authentic self coming out too much.”

