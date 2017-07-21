Michael Eric Dyson: We as a Nation Need to ‘Figure Out the Best Route to Racial Redemption and to True Justice’

Friday on ESPN’s “First Take,” author and Georgetown professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson weighed in on O.J. Simpson being granted parole Thursday after spending nearly nine years in prison for an armed robbery, saying that, collectively, Americans need to “figure out the best route to racial redemption and to true justice.”

“[Simpson] represents some of the most reprehensible ideas in America, as well as the fact that justice for the African-American people continues to lurk in the future,” Dyson explained.

He continued, “What we need to collectively as a nation is figure out the best route to racial redemption and to true justice, which means that these cases will become a thing of the past and O.J. Simpson will be a distant memory because we will have embraced a much more powerful and… colorful conception of what it means to act and behave justly in this nation.”

