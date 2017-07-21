Nicolle Wallace on Scaramucci: Not All The President’s Men, ‘All of Sean Hannity’s Men’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” the network’s Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump appointed former New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director because he is frequently on Fox News.

advertisement

Wallace said, “These are not all the president’s men. These are all of Sean Hannity’s men. Jay Sekulow is now the face of the legal effort, and Scaramucci is a front face on Fox News. They are close friends. I understand they’re the kinds of faces and fighters that Donald Trump wanted to infuse the image of his White House. I think everybody here knows that Donald Trump is not a man steeped in the machinations of policy making or the ups and downs of a presidency. He knows scant presidential or, frankly, world history. That’s laid bare in The New York Times report about his almost child-like references to Napoleon and how he ultimately perished.”

She continued, “This is about the president hiring better front men. The president is continuing to be obsessed with how he’s perceived on cable news. There’s another cable news figure who is part of this story that under any other president would be a really big deal, a really important post. This is about someone who took some skin out of one of Donald Trump’s archenemies, and that’s the cable news network CNN, that he, obviously, tweets about and watches and talks about incessantly. So I wish this were a story about a really important job inside the White House, a post that speaks for the country and president around the world, but this is about Donald Trump wanting better-looking men spreading his message.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN