Pat Buchanan: Trump Is ‘His Own Communications Director’

by Pam Key21 Jul 20170

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto Coast to Coast,” conservative commentator Pat Buchanan said the appointment of former New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director likely would not change the way President Donald Trump communicates.

Buchanan said, “While Reagan often would go off script and say what he thought like the Soviets have a right to steal, cheat and lie, in press conferences, Donald Trump does it all the time. He’s his own communications director.”

