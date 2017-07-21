Scaramucci: I’ve Seen Trump ‘Throw a Dead Spiral Through a Tire’

Scaramucci on Trump: "I've seen this guy throw a dead spiral 🏈 through a tire. ... We're gonna do a lot of winning" https://t.co/RdiBSj8WKL

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci praised President Donald Trump for his competitiveness and athletic skill Friday.

During Friday’s press briefing at the White House, Scaramucci described Trump’s athletic prowess, saying he has seen the president “throw a dead spiral through a tire.”

“[Trump]’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met,” Scaramucci stated. “I have seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on, he’s standing in the key, he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them. He sinks three-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”

“[T]he president’s a winner,” he added. “We’re going to do a lot of winning.”

