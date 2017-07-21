Spicer: Trump Didn’t Want Me Out and I Don’t Feel I Was Pushed Out

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated President Trump didn’t want him to leave the position and didn’t feel as though his role had been diminished.

advertisement

Spicer said Trump didn’t want him to go and has “been very gracious throughout this process. He wanted to bring some new folks in to help rev up the communications operation. And after reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony and Sarah a clean slate to start from so that they can talk about the president’s agenda and help move it forward. And he, after some back and forth, understood that the offer that I was making was something that was in the best interest of this administration.”

He later added that he didn’t feel as though his role had been diminished or that he was pushed out and the president simply wanted to add to the communications team.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett