Watch: Navy SEAL Injured in Car Accident Stands for First Time, Kisses Wife

Just four months after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, Navy SEAL Jonathan Grant is standing again.

advertisement

Earlier this month, Grant’s wife, pilates instructor Laura Browning Grant, uploaded a video to her Instagram account of her husband standing for the first time.

In the video, Jonathan, with the help of Laura and a physical trainer, stands and then kisses his wife.

He then starts to kiss her on the neck.

Per Daily Mail, Jonathan suffered brain bleeding and brain injury that left him in a coma for 17 days, as well as other internal injuries in his March auto accident.

“We hadn’t been able to stand and hold each other since before the accident, but as soon as we got him up, he started kissing my neck,” Laura told Cosmopolitan. “It gave me the chills — him kissing me back. You don’t realize how much that means until it’s almost taken away from you.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo