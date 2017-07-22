Jesse Watters: ‘The Left Only Plays the Race Card When It’s Got Nothing Left in the Deck’

During Saturday’s “Watters’ World” on the Fox News Channel, host Jesse Watters reacted to MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler saying Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to bring back policies that target young black men and comparing that to the behavior of rich white men in the President Trump-Russia investigation.

“Have you ever noticed in the media these days everything is racist?” Watters asked.

According to Watters, the left overplays the race card, choosing to play it “when it’s got nothing left in the deck.”

“Russia has nothing to do with race and everything to do with politics,” he stated.

“The left only plays the race card when it’s got nothing left in the deck,” Watters continued. “Little advice — it might be time to fold.

