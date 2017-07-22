Kellyanne Conway: Scaramucci Will ‘Force’ the White House’s Message Through

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway discussed newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, saying Scaramucci will help the White House “force the message through” to prevent mainstream media from covering topics Americans do not care about.

“This White House, with Anthony Scaramucci’s help, and the whole comms and press team together as one, Jeanine, we are going to force the message through so that people stop talking about the nonsense [and] the garbage that doesn’t create a single job, that doesn’t release one bit of energy production, that doesn’t put ISIS in retreat and to show all the news the incredible accomplishments the president has had in the first six months,” Conway told host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

