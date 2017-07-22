Mark Steyn: Special Counsel’s Trump Investigation Is ‘Banana Republic Stuff’

Saturday on “Fox & Friends,” conservative talk show host Mark Steyn called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump and Russia “banana republic stuff.”

“We have a situation which civilized societies do not do, where they investigate someone in order to get something on him,” Steyn stated.

“There’s not even the appearance of normality here,” he later added. “This special counsel thing, which should never have happened, it’s basically a fundamental assault on self-government by the American people. The people who are interfering with the election are not the Russians, the people who are interfering with the election are the deep state, the permanent bureaucracy, the media, the Democrats and half the Republican Party who have not accepted what happened on a Tuesday night in November and have determined to interfere with it.”

