Al Franken: Sessions Has Not Been ‘Truthful’ — ‘More Likely’ Kislyak Is Telling the Truth

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about reports that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak said Attorney General Jeff Sessions did discuss Trump’s White House campaign with him, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said he believed Kislyak.

advertisement

Franken said, “Jeff Sessions saying that he had not met with Russians during the campaign. Now it turns out —it sounds like that Kislyak said they met in April.”

He added, ‘What I do know is what I read which is that I guess someone in Kislyak’s position can sometimes distort what he said when he is reporting back to say — to build himself up. I also saw in those reports that Kislyak isn’t that type. And seems to me that since Attorney General Sessions hasn’t been terribly truthful regarding these things that it’s more likely that what Kislyak was saying was the case.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN