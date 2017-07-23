SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Chris Wallace on Scaramucci: ‘I Love This New Guy’

by Pam Key23 Jul 20170

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace said after his interview with the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci that he loved “this new guy.”

Wallace said, “Well, Julie, at the risk of repeating him, I love this new guy. Finally, the Trump White House as a surrogate who talks like the boss.”

Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace agreed, saying, “Exactly, I think that’s what has a lot of Trump loyalists and supporters happy with this pick. They feel like this is somebody who understands the way the president communicates, who’s going to go up there and have one mission, and that’s to serve the president, to promote his agenda.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x