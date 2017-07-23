Chris Wallace on Scaramucci: ‘I Love This New Guy’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace said after his interview with the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci that he loved “this new guy.”

Wallace said, “Well, Julie, at the risk of repeating him, I love this new guy. Finally, the Trump White House as a surrogate who talks like the boss.”

Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace agreed, saying, “Exactly, I think that’s what has a lot of Trump loyalists and supporters happy with this pick. They feel like this is somebody who understands the way the president communicates, who’s going to go up there and have one mission, and that’s to serve the president, to promote his agenda.”

