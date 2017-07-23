GOP Sen Thune: It Is in Trump’s ‘Best Interest’ to Sign Russia Sanctions Bill

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. John R. Thune (R-SD) said it was in President Donald Trump’s “best interest” to sign the Russia sanctions bill moving through Congress.

advertisement

Thune said,“I think that in the end, the administration will come to the conclusion that an overwhelming majority of congress has and that is that we need to sanction Russia for their meddling in the U.S. election. That I think will pass probably overwhelmingly again in the Senate with a veto proof majority.”

He added, “I think it is in his best interest for a lot of reasons to sign it, and I believe he will.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN