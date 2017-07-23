SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NY Mag’s Gabe Sherman: Hannity, O’Reilly ‘in Talks’ to Have Shows with Sinclair Broadcast Group

by Trent Baker23 Jul 20170

Sunday, New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman said he has sources “in and around Fox” that say Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity and former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly are “in talks” to take their shows to Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“[W]e have been talking about Sean Hannity this morning. My sources in and around Fox say that [he] and Bill O’Reilly are potentially in talks to take their shows to Sinclair,” Sherman reported Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“Bill O’Reilly’s wanted to get back into the game,” he continued. “So, Sinclair really wants to build the future of a conservative media empire, and poaching Fox’s biggest names would help them do that. They already have Boris [Epshteyn], but this again is the groundwork for what I think will be the next conservative media platform in the post-Roger Ailes era.”

