Rand Paul: Trump Likely Has the Power to Pardon Himself

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believes President Donald Trump has the ability to pardon himself.

Host Jake Tapper asked Paul if he believes Trump has the power to do so, and Paul replied, “I think in all likelihood he does. I think that some of this hasn’t been adjudicated.”

Trump himself believes he has the “complete power” to pardon, however, he tweeted out Saturday that he has nothing to pardon himself from.

While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

