Roland Martin: Trump Sat on His ‘Butt in the White House,’ Played Golf During Health Care Process

Sunday during the panel discussion on ABC’s “This Week,” TV One’s Roland Martin criticized President Donald Trump for what little role he played in the GOP health care bill.

Martin said, “He has no plan because he knows nothing about it. Show me the — the times when he’s sat down with members and said, we’re going to have public testimony. Show me the rallies. Show me the town halls.”

Fox News Network host Eric Bolling said Trump could not actively campaign for the bill because Republican leadership kept it hidden.

Martin said, “Let me ask you a question. When Democrats controlled the House and the Senate, did the president sit on his butt in the White House and play golf? No. He campaigned for it. He held rallies.”

Bolling shot back, “You have to have something good enough to campaign for Roland. This is not good enough to campaign for.”

