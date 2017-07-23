SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Scaramucci: Trump-Russia Collusion Accusations ‘Completely Bogus,’ ‘Nonsensical’

by Pam Key23 Jul 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election were “completely bogus” and “nonsensical.”

Scaramucci said, “The truth of the matter is that the president’s not going to have to pardon anybody because the Russian thing is a nonsensical thing. I was there early on in the campaign. I didn’t have any interactivity with the Russians. I didn’t see anybody have interactivity with the Russians.”

“It is a completely bogus and nonsensical thing,” he continued. “And this is the stuff that happens in Washington I honestly don’t like. It’s scandals incorporated. You guys have to manufacture these scandals  to take the president off his agenda.”

