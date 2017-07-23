Scaramucci: If White House Comms Staff Keeps Leaking ‘I’m Going to Fire Everybody’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he would fire his entire staff if leaks to the press from communications staffers continue.

Scaramucci said, “[U]nfortunately, he may have had a conversation in the Oval Office or somewhere about it, and then people rush out to leak that information to people. It’s very unprofessional and harmful.”

He added, “They will get fired. Tomorrow I’ll have a staff meeting, and it will be very — I’m not going to make any prejudgments about anybody on that staff, if stay, they’re going to stop leaking. If the leaks continue, we are strong is our weakest link and I’ll say it differently in a pun where a strong as our weakest leak. If you guys want to keep leaking, get together and make a decision as a team that you’re going to stop leaking. If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody.”

