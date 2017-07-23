Sekulow: The Issue of Pardons Is Not on the Table — There’s Nothing to Pardon From

. @JaySekulow to @ThisWeekABC : "The issue of pardons is not on the table. There's nothing to pardon from." https://t.co/P0A5my1P1C pic.twitter.com/DBFG7snifa

On this Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Jay Sekulow disputed a report from The Washington Post and said there had been no discussion of pardons among President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Sekulow said, “Well, the president, in that Tweet, stated something that’s rather unremarkable, and that is that under “The Constitution,” under Article Two, Section Two, the president has the authority to pardon. But I want to be clear on this, George. We have not — and that — and continue to not have conversations with the president of the United States regarding pardons.”

“Pardons have not been discussed and pardons are not on the table,” he continued. “With regard to the issue of a president pardoning himself, there’s a big academic discussion going on right now, an academic debate. You’ve got Professor Tribe arguing one point, you’ve got Professor Turley arguing another point. And it — while it makes for interesting academic decisions, let me tell you what the legal team is not doing. We’re not researching the issue because the issue of pardons is not on the table, there’s nothing to pardon from.”

